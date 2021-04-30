Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - East
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7051 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7051 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6426 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5908 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front (W)
|72
|5908 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5112 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|450
|470
|544
|182
|396
|524
|424
|147
|400
|3537
|470
|407
|205
|430
|533
|174
|359
|433
|503
|3514
|7051
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|391
|408
|520
|162
|377
|490
|380
|120
|374
|3222
|410
|389
|181
|350
|507
|154
|335
|392
|486
|3204
|6426
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|374
|360
|498
|147
|357
|455
|350
|107
|320
|2968
|380
|366
|163
|295
|481
|130
|316
|370
|434
|2935
|5903
|Handicap
|1
|9
|11
|15
|17
|7
|5
|13
|3
|2
|8
|14
|16
|12
|10
|18
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, UC, Diner's, DC, AMEX, Saison, NICOS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
