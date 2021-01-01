Yawata Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, American Express, OMC, VISA, MasterCard
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
Course Layout