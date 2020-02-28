Ishiji Seaside Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6510 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6510 yards
|Regular
|72
|5980 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Architect Kentaro Sato (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout