Kashiwazaki Country Club - Sado/Yoneyama Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6395 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6395 yards
Scorecard for Sado/Yoneyama
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|361
|383
|550
|345
|440
|186
|342
|178
|498
|3283
|469
|388
|190
|432
|153
|525
|385
|382
|509
|3433
|6716
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|340
|367
|532
|335
|418
|172
|318
|170
|478
|3130
|451
|367
|175
|410
|130
|502
|365
|360
|490
|3250
|6380
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
