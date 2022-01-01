Kashiwazaki Country Club - Yoneyama/Yahiko Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6361 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Back 72 6361 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 469 388 190 432 153 525 385 382 509 3433 356 399 175 328 542 427 177 397 531 3332 6765
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 451 367 175 410 130 502 365 360 490 3250 337 368 155 314 509 385 155 380 496 3099 6349
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Be the first to leave a review

