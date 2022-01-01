Kashiwazaki Country Club - Yoneyama/Yahiko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6361 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6361 yards
Scorecard for Yoneyama/Yahiko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|469
|388
|190
|432
|153
|525
|385
|382
|509
|3433
|356
|399
|175
|328
|542
|427
|177
|397
|531
|3332
|6765
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|451
|367
|175
|410
|130
|502
|365
|360
|490
|3250
|337
|368
|155
|314
|509
|385
|155
|380
|496
|3099
|6349
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kashiwazaki, Niigata
Semi-Private
Course Layout