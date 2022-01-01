Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Kashiwazaki Seaside Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 32
Length 2342 yards
Slope 87
Rating 29.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 32 2342 yards 29.1 87
White 32 2093 yards 27.4 84
White (W) 32 2093 yards 28.4 86
Scorecard for Kashiwazaki Seaside Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 29.1/87 388 158 414 138 262 279 199 148 356 2342 2342
White M: 27.4/84 W: 28.4/86 372 124 366 121 243 268 160 101 338 2093 2093
Handicap 2 6 7 5 4 3 1 8 9
Par 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 3 4 32 32

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

