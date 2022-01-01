Kashiwazaki Seaside Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Links
Par 32
Length 2342 yards
Slope 87
Rating 29.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|32
|2342 yards
|29.1
|87
|White
|32
|2093 yards
|27.4
|84
|White (W)
|32
|2093 yards
|28.4
|86
Scorecard for Kashiwazaki Seaside Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 29.1/87
|388
|158
|414
|138
|262
|279
|199
|148
|356
|2342
|2342
|White M: 27.4/84 W: 28.4/86
|372
|124
|366
|121
|243
|268
|160
|101
|338
|2093
|2093
|Handicap
|2
|6
|7
|5
|4
|3
|1
|8
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|32
|32
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Kashiwazaki, Niigata
Semi-Private
Kashiwazaki, Niigata
Semi-Private
Course Layout