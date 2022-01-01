Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Niigata

Kashiwazaki Country Club - Sado/Yahiko Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6226 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6226 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6226 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Sado/Yahiko
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 361 383 550 345 440 186 342 178 498 3283 356 399 175 328 542 427 171 397 531 3326 6609
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 340 367 532 335 418 172 318 170 478 3130 337 368 155 314 509 382 155 380 496 3096 6226
Handicap 15 9 3 7 1 13 11 17 5 16 10 4 8 2 14 12 18 6
Par 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

