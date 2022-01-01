Kashiwazaki Country Club - Sado/Yahiko Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6226 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6226 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6226 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Sado/Yahiko
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|361
|383
|550
|345
|440
|186
|342
|178
|498
|3283
|356
|399
|175
|328
|542
|427
|171
|397
|531
|3326
|6609
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|340
|367
|532
|335
|418
|172
|318
|170
|478
|3130
|337
|368
|155
|314
|509
|382
|155
|380
|496
|3096
|6226
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
