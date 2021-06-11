Home / Courses / Canada / Ontario / Penetanguishene

White Pines Golf & Fishing

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for White Pines Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 73 53 55 82 116 88 58 49 87 661 661
Ladies W: 28.5/89 73 53 55 82 116 88 58 49 87 661 661
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Activities

Fishing

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Balm Beachway GC
Balm Beachway Golf Club
Perkinsfield, Ontario
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Midland GCC: #5
Midland Golf and Country Club
Midland, Ontario
Semi-Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Brooklea GCC
Brooklea Golf and Country Club - 9-hole West
Midland, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.2333333333
56
Write Review
Brooklea GCC - Championship
Brooklea Golf and Country Club - 18-hole Championship
Midland, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.2333333333
56
Write Review
Oak Bay GC: #17
View Tee Times
Oak Bay Golf Course
Port Severn, Ontario
Public
4.2142411765
307
Write Review
Orr Lake GC: #5
Orr Lake Golf Club
Elmvale, Ontario
Semi-Private
3.6667
3
Write Review
The Links at Georgian Sands: #2
View Tee Times
The Links at Georgian Sands
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.9385857143
105
Write Review
Marlwood CC: #6
View Tee Times
Marlwood Country Club
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Semi-Private
3.7275294118
175
Write Review
Bonaire GCC
Bonaire Golf and Country Club - Park/River
Coldwater, Ontario
Public
2.0
1
Write Review
Bonaire GCC - Island: #7
Bonaire Golf and Country Club - Park/Island
Coldwater, Ontario
Public
4.0
3
Write Review
Bonaire GCC
Bonaire Golf and Country Club - Island/River
Coldwater, Ontario
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Cranberry GC: #6
View Tee Times
Cranberry Golf Course
Collingwood, Ontario
Semi-Private/Resort
3.9714411765
299
Write Review

