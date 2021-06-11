White Pines Golf & Fishing
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Par-3
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for White Pines Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|73
|53
|55
|82
|116
|88
|58
|49
|87
|661
|661
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|73
|53
|55
|82
|116
|88
|58
|49
|87
|661
|661
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available ActivitiesFishing
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Midland, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.2333333333
56
Midland, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.2333333333
56
Port Severn, Ontario
Public
4.2142411765
307
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Semi-Private
2.9385857143
105
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Semi-Private
3.7275294118
175
Collingwood, Ontario
Semi-Private/Resort
3.9714411765
299
Golf Packages
FROM $157 (USD)
NIAGARA FALLS, CAN | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at your choice of two hotels and 3 rounds of golf at Legends on the Niagara Battlefield and Usher's Creek courses, and Whirlpool.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout