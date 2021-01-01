PGA National Resort & Spa - The Match
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways Celebration Bermuda Grass
Greens TifEagle Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Andy Staples (2021)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "PGA National Golf Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities, Spa
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout