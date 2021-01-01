Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - Thistle Dhu Putting Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Putting
Par 36
Length 360 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|360 yards
Scorecard for Thistle Dhu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|THISTLE DHU M: 18.0/113 W: 18.0/113
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|180
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|180
|360
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|18
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|18
|36
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Denim is not acceptable attire on the golf course.
