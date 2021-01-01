Home / Courses / USA / North Carolina / Pinehurst

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club - Thistle Dhu Putting Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Putting
Par 36
Length 360 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 360 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Thistle Dhu
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
THISTLE DHU M: 18.0/113 W: 18.0/113 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 180 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 20 180 360
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 18 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 18 36

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Discover Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. Denim is not acceptable attire on the golf course.

Reviews

