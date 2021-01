Courses: 56 Reviews: 3078

The golf mecca of Pinehurst/Aberdeen/Southern Pines touts itself as the "Home of American Golf." More than 40 courses call the heart of North Carolina's Sandhills home. Golf courses line Midland Road heading into the historic village of Pinehurst. Donald Ross, the legendary Scot who made his home here, left a lasting legacy by designing Pinehurst No. 2; Pine Needles and Mid Pines, among others.