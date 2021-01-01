Kingsway Golf Centre - Orchard Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 678 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|678 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Reviews
