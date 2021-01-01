Cambridgeshire Golf Guide
Cambridgeshire Golf Courses
St. Neots, HuntingdonshireResort
St. Neots, HuntingdonshireResort5.01
Bourn, South CambridgeshireSemi-Private3.85
Bourn, South CambridgeshireSemi-Private
Huntingdon, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private4.483333333317
Longstanton, South CambridgeshireSemi-Private
Cambridge, Cambridge GuildhallPublic
Toft, CambridgeSemi-Private4.52
Haddon, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private4.459776470633
Ely, East CambridgeshirePrivate
Ely, East CambridgeshirePublic
Girton, CambridgePrivate4.66673
Shelford Bottom, CambridgePrivate
Shelford Bottom, CambridgePrivate
Heydon, RoystonSemi-Private
Heydon, RoystonSemi-Private
Heydon, RoystonSemi-Private
Melbourne, CambridgePublic
Pidley, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private
Pidley, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private5.01
Pidley, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private
March, FenlandSemi-Private
Royston, North HertfordshireSemi-Private
Bodsey, RamseySemi-Private
Orton Waterville, PeterboroughPublic4.161771428621
Milton Ferry, PeterboroughSemi-Private5.04
Ramsey, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private4.240941176521
St. Ives, HuntingdonshireSemi-Private4.76191428577
St Neots, HuntingdonshirePrivate4.254905882416
Stilton, HuntingdonshirePublic
Bar Hill, CambridgeResort4.230023529484
Thorney, PeterboroughPublic
Thorney, PeterboroughSemi-Private4.055554
Thorney, PeterboroughPublic
Longthorpe, PeterboroughPublic4.184519
Tydd St Giles, WisbechSemi-Private
Waterbeach, South CambridgeshirePrivate
Whaddon, South CambridgeshirePublic
Golf Courses Near Cambridgeshire
Wyboston, BedfordResort3.01
Sandy, Central BedfordshirePrivate
Sandy, Central BedfordshirePrivate
Colmworth, BedfordSemi-Private
Colmworth, BedfordSemi-Private3.874323529450
Royston, North HertfordshirePrivate4.724470588222
Newmarket, Forest HeathSemi-Private
Bedford, BedfordMunicipal
Clapham, BedfordSemi-Private3.66666666672
Chelveston, East NorthamptonshirePrivate
