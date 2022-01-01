Tarumi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 70
Length 5661 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as Maiko Cantree Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5661 yards
|Reg
|70
|5375 yards
|Front
|70
|5166 yards
|Ladies
|70
|4858 yards
Scorecard for Tarumi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|280
|168
|530
|162
|388
|561
|166
|397
|321
|2973
|277
|312
|125
|462
|321
|202
|318
|301
|370
|2688
|5661
|Regular M: 66.5/111
|275
|155
|480
|145
|374
|532
|150
|392
|307
|2810
|272
|297
|120
|451
|308
|171
|311
|277
|358
|2565
|5375
|Front M: 64.1/107
|270
|139
|461
|137
|357
|497
|146
|382
|302
|2691
|266
|288
|117
|434
|303
|164
|303
|268
|332
|2475
|5166
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|265
|120
|449
|126
|348
|470
|134
|314
|285
|2511
|253
|278
|112
|423
|265
|157
|289
|245
|325
|2347
|4858
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|13
|5
|7
|17
|1
|9
|16
|10
|18
|2
|12
|6
|14
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1920
Golf Season Year round
Architect Joe E. Crane (1920)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Masters, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout