Tarumi Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 70
Length 5661 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as Maiko Cantree Club.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 5661 yards
Reg 70 5375 yards
Front 70 5166 yards
Ladies 70 4858 yards
Scorecard for Tarumi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/113 280 168 530 162 388 561 166 397 321 2973 277 312 125 462 321 202 318 301 370 2688 5661
Regular M: 66.5/111 275 155 480 145 374 532 150 392 307 2810 272 297 120 451 308 171 311 277 358 2565 5375
Front M: 64.1/107 270 139 461 137 357 497 146 382 302 2691 266 288 117 434 303 164 303 268 332 2475 5166
Ladies W: 64.9/105 265 120 449 126 348 470 134 314 285 2511 253 278 112 423 265 157 289 245 325 2347 4858
Handicap 11 15 3 13 5 7 17 1 9 16 10 18 2 12 6 14 8 4
Par 4 3 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 35 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1920
Golf Season Year round
Architect Joe E. Crane (1920)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, Masters, Amex, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

