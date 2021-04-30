Fukusakitoyo Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6612 yards
|Regular
|72
|6186 yards
|Front
|72
|5743 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5558 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Diners, JCB, NICOS, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout