Himeji Shosha Heartful Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5850 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5850 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular
|72
|5488 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies
|72
|4968 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Himeji Country Club Himeji Shosha Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|353
|209
|371
|311
|253
|157
|430
|532
|380
|2996
|275
|307
|407
|361
|120
|311
|519
|183
|371
|2854
|5850
|Regular M: 66.1/111
|323
|203
|368
|298
|210
|138
|381
|513
|352
|2786
|260
|291
|360
|337
|113
|306
|496
|175
|364
|2702
|5488
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|292
|190
|311
|256
|195
|110
|320
|487
|292
|2453
|249
|269
|295
|293
|113
|298
|484
|170
|344
|2515
|4968
|Handicap
|10
|12
|2
|14
|18
|16
|4
|6
|8
|17
|11
|5
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1966
Greens Korai Grass
Carts Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Restaurant
Banquet Facilities, Showers
