Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Himeji Shosha Heartful Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 5850 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5850 yards 69.2 117
Regular 72 5488 yards 66.1 111
Ladies 72 4968 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Himeji Country Club Himeji Shosha Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 353 209 371 311 253 157 430 532 380 2996 275 307 407 361 120 311 519 183 371 2854 5850
Regular M: 66.1/111 323 203 368 298 210 138 381 513 352 2786 260 291 360 337 113 306 496 175 364 2702 5488
Ladies W: 66.9/109 292 190 311 256 195 110 320 487 292 2453 249 269 295 293 113 298 484 170 344 2515 4968
Handicap 10 12 2 14 18 16 4 6 8 17 11 5 3 15 9 1 13 7
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Showers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Asahi Kokusai Himeji GC
Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club
Himeji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aoyama GC: Aerial view
Aoyama Golf Club
Himeji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukusakitoyo GC: Clubhouse
Fukusakitoyo Golf Club
Fukusaki-cho, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirasagi GC: Clubhouse
Shirasagi Golf Course
Himeji, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasai CC: #3
Kasai Country Club
Kasai, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banshu Toyo GC: #4
Banshu Toyo Golf Club
Kasai, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Himeji Seaside GC: #6
Himeji Seaside Golf Course
Himeji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Forest Ichikawa GC
Forest Ichikawa Golf Course
Ichikawa, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aioi CC
Aioi Country Club
Aioi, Hyogo
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ono GC: #2
Ono Golf Club
Ono, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Himeji Aioi CC
Himeji Aioi Country Club
Aioi, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Stork Hill GC
Stork Hill Golf Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me