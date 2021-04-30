Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6170 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6170 yards
|RT
|72
|5865 yards
|LT
|72
|5220 yards
Scorecard for Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|525
|330
|165
|425
|155
|310
|315
|460
|420
|3105
|505
|295
|400
|155
|455
|355
|385
|130
|385
|3065
|6170
|White M: 70.0/117
|505
|295
|155
|415
|135
|300
|300
|430
|400
|2935
|490
|285
|385
|130
|445
|335
|370
|120
|370
|2930
|5865
|Red W: 67.1/113
|465
|240
|120
|380
|125
|285
|285
|375
|375
|2650
|455
|270
|340
|115
|315
|290
|315
|110
|360
|2570
|5220
|Handicap
|3
|5
|15
|1
|17
|11
|13
|7
|9
|8
|14
|6
|16
|2
|12
|4
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout