Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6170 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6170 yards
RT 72 5865 yards
LT 72 5220 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Asahi Kokusai Himeji Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 525 330 165 425 155 310 315 460 420 3105 505 295 400 155 455 355 385 130 385 3065 6170
White M: 70.0/117 505 295 155 415 135 300 300 430 400 2935 490 285 385 130 445 335 370 120 370 2930 5865
Red W: 67.1/113 465 240 120 380 125 285 285 375 375 2650 455 270 340 115 315 290 315 110 360 2570 5220
Handicap 3 5 15 1 17 11 13 7 9 8 14 6 16 2 12 4 18 10
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1983
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

