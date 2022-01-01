Kawagoe Country Club - Middle/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6505 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6505 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Bent
|72
|6502 yards
|Reg/Korai
|72
|6031 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/Korai (W)
|72
|6031 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg/Bent
|72
|6028 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5359 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5357 yards
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|503
|405
|396
|179
|291
|553
|467
|165
|439
|3398
|341
|345
|150
|332
|507
|393
|345
|160
|534
|3107
|6505
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|486
|378
|369
|155
|280
|535
|443
|144
|415
|3205
|305
|323
|124
|296
|471
|360
|313
|135
|499
|2826
|6031
|Red W: 67.1/113
|469
|257
|352
|155
|257
|465
|293
|144
|406
|2798
|255
|286
|110
|277
|416
|338
|282
|125
|472
|2561
|5359
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|12
|14
|6
|16
|18
|4
|9
|3
|11
|7
|5
|13
|15
|17
|1
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Diners / UC / OMC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
Course Layout