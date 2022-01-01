Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kawagoe Country Club - Middle/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6505 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6505 yards 73.1 123
Back/Bent 72 6502 yards
Reg/Korai 72 6031 yards 70.7 121
Reg/Korai (W) 72 6031 yards 71.7 123
Reg/Bent 72 6028 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 5359 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/Bent 72 5357 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 503 405 396 179 291 553 467 165 439 3398 341 345 150 332 507 393 345 160 534 3107 6505
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 486 378 369 155 280 535 443 144 415 3205 305 323 124 296 471 360 313 135 499 2826 6031
Red W: 67.1/113 469 257 352 155 257 465 293 144 406 2798 255 286 110 277 416 338 282 125 472 2561 5359
Handicap 8 10 2 12 14 6 16 18 4 9 3 11 7 5 13 15 17 1
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Diners / UC / OMC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kawagoe CC - West: #1
Kawagoe Country Club - West/Middle Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe CC - East: #8
Kawagoe Country Club - East/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - East/Middle Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Heritage GC
Heritage Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - West/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me