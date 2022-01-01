Takane Country Club - South/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6684 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6684 yards
|72.2
|132
|Black/B
|72
|6514 yards
|71.3
|132
|Blue/A
|72
|6455 yards
|71.1
|130
|Blue/B
|72
|6251 yards
|70.2
|130
|White/B
|72
|6139 yards
|69.8
|127
|White/B
|72
|5957 yards
|68.8
|127
|Green/A
|72
|5778 yards
|68.2
|123
|Green/B
|72
|5656 yards
|67.5
|124
|Gold/A
|72
|5413 yards
|66.6
|120
|Gold/B
|72
|5313 yards
|64.8
|121
|Red/A
|72
|5155 yards
|65.4
|118
|Red/B
|72
|5055 yards
|64.8
|119
Scorecard for South/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|346
|595
|202
|518
|409
|132
|456
|408
|304
|3370
|490
|413
|353
|159
|521
|356
|207
|408
|369
|3276
|6646
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|331
|564
|182
|478
|384
|120
|426
|388
|287
|3160
|467
|392
|336
|142
|502
|328
|191
|383
|358
|3099
|6259
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|331
|521
|154
|459
|358
|110
|400
|367
|287
|2987
|449
|373
|319
|130
|486
|311
|177
|371
|347
|2963
|5950
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|331
|447
|154
|459
|347
|110
|373
|367
|287
|2875
|449
|303
|319
|130
|474
|311
|146
|371
|347
|2850
|5725
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|1
|13
|7
|3
|15
|17
|10
|2
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout