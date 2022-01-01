Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kawagoe Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6485 yards
Back/Korai 72 6404 yards 70.7 121
Reg/Bent 72 6031 yards
Reg/Korai 72 5968 yards 69.2 117
Reg/Korai (W) 72 5968 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Bent 72 5453 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 5380 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 341 345 150 332 507 393 345 160 534 3107 509 367 385 383 574 203 407 176 293 3297 6404
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 305 323 124 296 471 360 313 135 499 2826 498 351 368 371 553 164 398 155 284 3142 5968
Red W: 67.1/113 255 286 110 277 416 338 282 125 472 2561 407 348 333 300 498 137 362 150 284 2819 5380
Handicap 9 3 11 7 5 13 15 17 1 10 12 6 14 16 2 4 8 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Diners / UC / OMC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

