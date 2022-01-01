Kawagoe Country Club - East/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6485 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6485 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6404 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/Bent
|72
|6031 yards
|Reg/Korai
|72
|5968 yards
|69.2
|117
|Reg/Korai (W)
|72
|5968 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5453 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5380 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|341
|345
|150
|332
|507
|393
|345
|160
|534
|3107
|509
|367
|385
|383
|574
|203
|407
|176
|293
|3297
|6404
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|305
|323
|124
|296
|471
|360
|313
|135
|499
|2826
|498
|351
|368
|371
|553
|164
|398
|155
|284
|3142
|5968
|Red W: 67.1/113
|255
|286
|110
|277
|416
|338
|282
|125
|472
|2561
|407
|348
|333
|300
|498
|137
|362
|150
|284
|2819
|5380
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|7
|5
|13
|15
|17
|1
|10
|12
|6
|14
|16
|2
|4
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / Diners / UC / OMC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
