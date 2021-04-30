Kamisato Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5899 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|5899 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5899 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kamisato Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|338
|476
|338
|271
|284
|147
|335
|177
|329
|2695
|338
|336
|333
|173
|529
|371
|374
|611
|139
|3204
|5899
|Handicap
|10
|4
|12
|18
|16
|6
|8
|2
|14
|11
|13
|17
|9
|3
|7
|5
|1
|15
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
