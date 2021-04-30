Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kamisato Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5899 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 5899 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5899 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kamisato Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 338 476 338 271 284 147 335 177 329 2695 338 336 333 173 529 371 374 611 139 3204 5899
Handicap 10 4 12 18 16 6 8 2 14 11 13 17 9 3 7 5 1 15
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 35 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 6 3 37 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

