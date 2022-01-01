Tamamura Park Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 29
Length 1573 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|29
|1573 yards
Scorecard for Tamamura Park Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 28.1/97
|145
|118
|300
|192
|100
|110
|127
|331
|150
|1573
|1573
|Ladies W: 29.4/99
|145
|118
|300
|192
|100
|110
|127
|331
|150
|1573
|1573
|Handicap
|9
|4
|2
|7
|6
|8
|5
|1
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|29
|29
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout