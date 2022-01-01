Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Tamamura Park Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 29
Length 1573 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 29 1573 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamamura Park Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 28.1/97 145 118 300 192 100 110 127 331 150 1573 1573
Ladies W: 29.4/99 145 118 300 192 100 110 127 331 150 1573 1573
Handicap 9 4 2 7 6 8 5 1 3
Par 3 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 3 29 29

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

