Tamamura Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6572 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6572 yards
|White
|72
|6224 yards
|Red
|72
|5268 yards
Scorecard for Tamamura Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|542
|138
|420
|372
|327
|553
|356
|211
|401
|3320
|425
|490
|326
|392
|151
|593
|159
|395
|321
|3252
|6572
|White M: 70.7/121
|524
|125
|410
|361
|317
|526
|342
|162
|392
|3159
|413
|478
|305
|361
|139
|572
|132
|380
|285
|3065
|6224
|Red W: 67.1/113
|405
|84
|294
|310
|306
|460
|265
|102
|318
|2544
|359
|430
|305
|330
|113
|484
|109
|332
|262
|2724
|5268
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|7
|15
|3
|9
|17
|1
|13
|11
|5
|8
|6
|18
|4
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Amex, UC, etc.
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
