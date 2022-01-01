Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Tamamura Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6572 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6572 yards
White 72 6224 yards
Red 72 5268 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamamura Golf Ground
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 542 138 420 372 327 553 356 211 401 3320 425 490 326 392 151 593 159 395 321 3252 6572
White M: 70.7/121 524 125 410 361 317 526 342 162 392 3159 413 478 305 361 139 572 132 380 285 3065 6224
Red W: 67.1/113 405 84 294 310 306 460 265 102 318 2544 359 430 305 330 113 484 109 332 262 2724 5268
Handicap 3 15 9 7 13 1 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 7 15 3 9 17 1 13 11 5 8 6 18 4 10 2 12 14 16

Course Details

Year Built 1976

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, Amex, UC, etc.
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shin-Tamamura GC: #14
Shin-Tamamura Golf Club
Tamamura, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamisato Golf Course
Kamisato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tamamura Park GC
Tamamura Park Golf Club
Tamamura, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kodama GC: #14
Kodama Golf Club
Honjo, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka GC - East: #13
Fujioka Golf Club - East Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshii Nanyoudai GC: #18
Yoshii Nanyoudai Golf Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujioka GC - West: #10
Fujioka Golf Club - West Course
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kita Musashi CC
Kita Musashi Country Club
Honjo, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Twin Lakes CC: #8
Twin Lakes Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mei Lake Hills CC
Mei Lake Hills Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanko 72 CC
Sanko 72 Countru Club - East Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Jobu CC
Jobu Country Club
Fujioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me