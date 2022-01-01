Shin-Amagi Nikkatsu Golf Club - Matsu/Fuji Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6319 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6319 yards
|69.8
Scorecard for Matsumi - Fujimi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|320
|390
|502
|185
|365
|427
|298
|158
|556
|3201
|373
|336
|370
|163
|525
|270
|567
|175
|339
|3118
|6319
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|287
|366
|482
|173
|365
|376
|268
|141
|524
|2982
|353
|326
|321
|151
|509
|270
|503
|164
|284
|2881
|5863
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|261
|327
|388
|155
|304
|277
|268
|130
|489
|2599
|343
|298
|306
|130
|391
|250
|389
|148
|268
|2523
|5122
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|12
|4
|14
|6
|16
|18
|5
|11
|13
|7
|1
|15
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, MC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts & jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout