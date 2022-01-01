Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Shin-Amagi Nikkatsu Golf Club - Fuji/Sato Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6273 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6273 yards 69.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Fujimi - Satomi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 373 336 370 163 525 270 567 175 339 3118 593 343 193 442 359 197 382 312 334 3155 6273
Regular M: 69.2/117 353 326 321 151 509 270 503 164 284 2881 568 335 160 431 351 183 332 304 308 2972 5853
Ladies W: 67.1/113 343 298 306 130 391 250 389 148 268 2523 457 290 155 364 310 135 317 217 308 2553 5076
Handicap 5 11 13 7 1 15 3 9 17 2 10 8 12 4 14 16 18 6
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, MC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts & jeans.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

