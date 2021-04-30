Izu Kokusai County Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6444 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6444 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6182 yards
|70.0
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|4550 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Izu Kokusai County Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|505
|130
|320
|325
|345
|550
|137
|350
|330
|2992
|540
|340
|120
|430
|510
|405
|212
|445
|450
|3452
|6444
|White M: 70.0/119
|505
|130
|300
|315
|330
|525
|126
|330
|320
|2881
|510
|330
|120
|415
|475
|380
|196
|435
|440
|3301
|6182
|Red W: 66.9/109
|344
|109
|263
|271
|270
|366
|93
|259
|292
|2267
|288
|213
|93
|330
|318
|279
|128
|298
|336
|2283
|4550
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kinya Fujita (1961)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
