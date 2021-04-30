Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Kokusai County Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6444 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6444 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6182 yards 70.0 119
Red (W) 72 4550 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izu Kokusai County Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 505 130 320 325 345 550 137 350 330 2992 540 340 120 430 510 405 212 445 450 3452 6444
White M: 70.0/119 505 130 300 315 330 525 126 330 320 2881 510 330 120 415 475 380 196 435 440 3301 6182
Red W: 66.9/109 344 109 263 271 270 366 93 259 292 2267 288 213 93 330 318 279 128 298 336 2283 4550
Handicap 3 15 9 13 7 1 17 5 11 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kinya Fujita (1961)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

