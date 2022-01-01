Shin-Amagi Nikkatsu Golf Club - Sato/Matsu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6356 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6356 yards
|69.9
Scorecard for Satomi - Matsumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|593
|343
|193
|442
|359
|197
|382
|312
|334
|3155
|320
|390
|502
|185
|365
|427
|298
|158
|556
|3201
|6356
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|568
|335
|160
|431
|351
|183
|332
|304
|308
|2972
|287
|366
|482
|173
|365
|376
|268
|141
|524
|2982
|5954
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|457
|290
|155
|364
|310
|135
|317
|217
|308
|2553
|261
|327
|388
|155
|304
|277
|268
|130
|489
|2599
|5152
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|15
|7
|17
|1
|3
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, MC, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No T-shirts & jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
