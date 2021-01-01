Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Hampshire

Blacknest Golf & Country Club - Academy Course

About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 18
Length 1450 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 18 1450 yards

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

