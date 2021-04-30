Takahashi Country Club
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6808 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6808 yards
|73.1
|123
|Green
|72
|6489 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green (W)
|72
|6489 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5535 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Cherry Takahashi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|397
|486
|468
|363
|190
|421
|172
|503
|371
|3371
|322
|140
|414
|603
|408
|171
|432
|430
|517
|3437
|6808
|Green M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|355
|475
|445
|342
|180
|406
|157
|479
|361
|3200
|311
|127
|388
|592
|390
|159
|412
|411
|499
|3289
|6489
|Red W: 70.2/119
|294
|451
|366
|281
|160
|263
|111
|439
|318
|2683
|261
|120
|372
|483
|374
|146
|303
|347
|446
|2852
|5535
|Handicap
|10
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|16
|6
|4
|17
|15
|9
|3
|13
|11
|1
|5
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
