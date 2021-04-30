Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Takahashi Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6808 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6808 yards 73.1 123
Green 72 6489 yards 70.7 121
Green (W) 72 6489 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5535 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Cherry Takahashi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 397 486 468 363 190 421 172 503 371 3371 322 140 414 603 408 171 432 430 517 3437 6808
Green M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 355 475 445 342 180 406 157 479 361 3200 311 127 388 592 390 159 412 411 499 3289 6489
Red W: 70.2/119 294 451 366 281 160 263 111 439 318 2683 261 120 372 483 374 146 303 347 446 2852 5535
Handicap 10 8 2 14 18 12 16 6 4 17 15 9 3 13 11 1 5 7
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1976

