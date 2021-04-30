Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Pinetree Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pinetree Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.1/125 394 155 515 348 341 619 340 183 403 3298 502 340 175 545 442 350 193 408 355 3310 6608
Blue M: 71.7/123 W: 71.7/123 352 137 479 339 316 540 330 166 383 3042 472 327 155 471 425 342 169 389 337 3087 6129
Red W: 67.1/113 315 98 431 310 276 435 302 147 286 2600 450 306 141 428 365 325 127 336 298 2776 5376
Handicap 5 13 7 17 11 1 15 9 3 18 12 16 6 2 14 4 8 10
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, Amex

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

