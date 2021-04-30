Pinetree Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Pinetree Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.1/125
|394
|155
|515
|348
|341
|619
|340
|183
|403
|3298
|502
|340
|175
|545
|442
|350
|193
|408
|355
|3310
|6608
|Blue M: 71.7/123 W: 71.7/123
|352
|137
|479
|339
|316
|540
|330
|166
|383
|3042
|472
|327
|155
|471
|425
|342
|169
|389
|337
|3087
|6129
|Red W: 67.1/113
|315
|98
|431
|310
|276
|435
|302
|147
|286
|2600
|450
|306
|141
|428
|365
|325
|127
|336
|298
|2776
|5376
|Handicap
|5
|13
|7
|17
|11
|1
|15
|9
|3
|18
|12
|16
|6
|2
|14
|4
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Master, Diners, Amex
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout