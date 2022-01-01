Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

Blue Resort Landmark Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6867 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6486 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 6079 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Land Mark Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 430 410 506 197 436 419 188 520 367 3473 515 362 176 421 381 195 407 549 388 3394 6867
Regular M: 70.7/121 405 383 470 181 415 398 176 492 353 3273 493 342 166 404 360 170 388 530 360 3213 6486
Ladies W: 71.7/123 376 354 446 167 386 384 152 465 340 3070 466 315 148 368 333 150 374 516 339 3009 6079
Handicap 5 11 17 9 1 7 15 3 13 18 16 10 2 8 12 6 4 14
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

