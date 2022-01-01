Blue Resort Landmark Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6867 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6867 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6486 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|6079 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Land Mark Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|430
|410
|506
|197
|436
|419
|188
|520
|367
|3473
|515
|362
|176
|421
|381
|195
|407
|549
|388
|3394
|6867
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|405
|383
|470
|181
|415
|398
|176
|492
|353
|3273
|493
|342
|166
|404
|360
|170
|388
|530
|360
|3213
|6486
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|376
|354
|446
|167
|386
|384
|152
|465
|340
|3070
|466
|315
|148
|368
|333
|150
|374
|516
|339
|3009
|6079
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|9
|1
|7
|15
|3
|13
|18
|16
|10
|2
|8
|12
|6
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, Mastercard, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout