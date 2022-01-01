Maniwa Country Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Okayama

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6742 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6023 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5245 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maniwa Kang Tree Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 406 503 179 373 146 354 414 416 562 3353 399 426 522 202 360 180 302 435 563 3389 6742
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 496 171 354 130 340 397 382 547 3199 374 393 520 192 346 171 295 409 548 3248 6447
White M: 69.2/117 361 470 125 350 115 337 364 370 505 2997 354 385 448 187 336 155 290 362 509 3026 6023
Red W: 67.1/113 320 389 114 257 106 321 239 335 437 2518 300 325 438 168 323 135 278 333 427 2727 5245
Handicap 6 8 4 10 12 14 16 18 2 3 11 9 5 13 7 15 1 17
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season March - December
Architect Joe E. Crane (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / DINERS / DC / UC

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

