Maniwa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6742 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6742 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6023 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5245 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Maniwa Kang Tree Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|406
|503
|179
|373
|146
|354
|414
|416
|562
|3353
|399
|426
|522
|202
|360
|180
|302
|435
|563
|3389
|6742
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|382
|496
|171
|354
|130
|340
|397
|382
|547
|3199
|374
|393
|520
|192
|346
|171
|295
|409
|548
|3248
|6447
|White M: 69.2/117
|361
|470
|125
|350
|115
|337
|364
|370
|505
|2997
|354
|385
|448
|187
|336
|155
|290
|362
|509
|3026
|6023
|Red W: 67.1/113
|320
|389
|114
|257
|106
|321
|239
|335
|437
|2518
|300
|325
|438
|168
|323
|135
|278
|333
|427
|2727
|5245
|Handicap
|6
|8
|4
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|2
|3
|11
|9
|5
|13
|7
|15
|1
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season March - December
Architect Joe E. Crane (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / DINERS / DC / UC
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout