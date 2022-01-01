Komatsu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 129
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6972 yards
|72.7
|129
|BT (W)
|72
|6972 yards
|79.6
|137
|RT
|72
|6561 yards
|70.6
|128
|RT (W)
|72
|6561 yards
|77.1
|135
|FT
|72
|6197 yards
|68.9
|125
|FT (W)
|72
|6197 yards
|74.9
|130
|LT (W)
|72
|5498 yards
|71.1
|123
Scorecard for Komatsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|378
|371
|202
|387
|543
|433
|190
|466
|533
|3503
|529
|190
|408
|430
|573
|307
|361
|186
|448
|3432
|6935
|Red W: 71.7/125
|368
|351
|151
|353
|527
|407
|168
|433
|511
|3269
|515
|174
|397
|401
|552
|287
|323
|170
|399
|3218
|6487
|White M: 70.7/121
|368
|351
|151
|353
|527
|407
|168
|433
|511
|3269
|515
|174
|397
|401
|552
|287
|323
|170
|399
|3218
|6487
|Handicap
|11
|13
|17
|9
|7
|3
|15
|1
|5
|12
|16
|8
|4
|6
|18
|10
|14
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
