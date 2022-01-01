Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Ishikawa

Komatsu Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6972 yards
Slope 129
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6972 yards 72.7 129
BT (W) 72 6972 yards 79.6 137
RT 72 6561 yards 70.6 128
RT (W) 72 6561 yards 77.1 135
FT 72 6197 yards 68.9 125
FT (W) 72 6197 yards 74.9 130
LT (W) 72 5498 yards 71.1 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Komatsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 378 371 202 387 543 433 190 466 533 3503 529 190 408 430 573 307 361 186 448 3432 6935
Red W: 71.7/125 368 351 151 353 527 407 168 433 511 3269 515 174 397 401 552 287 323 170 399 3218 6487
White M: 70.7/121 368 351 151 353 527 407 168 433 511 3269 515 174 397 401 552 287 323 170 399 3218 6487
Handicap 11 13 17 9 7 3 15 1 5 12 16 8 4 6 18 10 14 2
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

