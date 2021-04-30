Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Ube 72 Country Club - Ebataike Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6981 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6981 yards
Front 72 5973 yards
Ladies 72 5379 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ube 72 Country Club Ebataike Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 423 562 360 179 419 526 367 184 378 3398 368 406 548 181 440 579 408 212 441 3583 6981
Front M: 69.2/117 367 506 299 142 369 485 304 132 330 2934 321 348 483 133 369 515 344 156 370 3039 5973
Ladies W: 67.1/113 316 477 267 123 322 483 257 104 282 2631 321 327 455 116 328 475 269 142 315 2748 5379
Handicap 9 3 17 11 1 5 15 13 7 16 12 8 18 6 4 14 10 2
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Robert von Hagge (2000)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, DC, Ufjnicos, UC, Diners, Master, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

