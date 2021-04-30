Ube 72 Country Club - Mannenike East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7053 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7053 yards
|Front
|72
|6506 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5600 yards
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|443
|395
|208
|526
|365
|377
|553
|227
|410
|3504
|445
|512
|155
|446
|360
|570
|194
|427
|440
|3549
|7053
|Front M: 73.1/123
|417
|373
|176
|475
|330
|357
|533
|183
|387
|3231
|420
|487
|130
|397
|340
|552
|169
|375
|405
|3275
|6506
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|403
|318
|144
|437
|303
|301
|390
|160
|323
|2779
|357
|432
|121
|337
|282
|520
|160
|311
|301
|2821
|5600
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|7
|17
|15
|1
|13
|5
|4
|12
|18
|8
|16
|2
|14
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, DC, Ufjnicos, UC, Diners, Master, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout