About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 73
Length 7170 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 73 7170 yards
Front 73 6795 yards
Ladies 72 5505 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ube 72 Country Club Ajisu Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 75.9/133 435 570 420 200 405 420 410 190 515 3565 385 605 150 430 430 405 490 185 525 3605 7170
Front M: 74.1/125 420 540 385 180 390 405 400 175 475 3370 375 570 140 415 410 365 470 175 505 3425 6795
Ladies W: 71.2/121 321 477 293 150 293 375 307 135 445 2796 272 422 135 364 283 274 392 158 412 2712 5508
Handicap 5 1 13 15 11 7 3 17 9 14 2 18 8 4 12 6 16 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bermuda Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, Visa, DC, Ufjnicos, UC, Diners, Master, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

