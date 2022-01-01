Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 66
Length 4975 yards
Slope 99
Rating 60.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 66 4975 yards 60.9 99
White (W) 66 4975 yards 61.9 101
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mexico Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 60.9/99 W: 61.9/101 370 130 360 420 250 140 340 130 320 2460 400 70 360 420 230 130 440 145 320 2515 4975
Handicap 1 3 5 11 13 7 9 15 17 2 4 6 12 14 8 10 16 18
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 33 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 33 66

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

