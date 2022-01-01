Mexico Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 66
Length 4975 yards
Slope 99
Rating 60.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|66
|4975 yards
|60.9
|99
|White (W)
|66
|4975 yards
|61.9
|101
Scorecard for Mexico Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 60.9/99 W: 61.9/101
|370
|130
|360
|420
|250
|140
|340
|130
|320
|2460
|400
|70
|360
|420
|230
|130
|440
|145
|320
|2515
|4975
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|11
|13
|7
|9
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|12
|14
|8
|10
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|33
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|33
|66
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
