Ginoza Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6558 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6558 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Ginoza Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|361
|319
|349
|513
|322
|162
|532
|196
|416
|3170
|343
|235
|385
|386
|184
|366
|515
|425
|549
|3388
|6558
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|1
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|16
|4
|10
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Greens Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / DC / VISA / UFJ / MasterCard / OCS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout