Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Ginoza Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6558 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6558 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6558 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ginoza Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 361 319 349 513 322 162 532 196 416 3170 343 235 385 386 184 366 515 425 549 3388 6558
Handicap 15 3 9 1 13 7 17 5 11 16 4 10 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Greens Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / AMEX / DC / VISA / UFJ / MasterCard / OCS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort: #9
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Deigo: #2
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bel Beach GC: #17
Bel Beach Golf Club
Motobu, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus: #6
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okinawa CC: #7
Okinawa Country Club
Nishihara, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me