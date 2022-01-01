Kanehide Kise Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7193 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7193 yards
|74.0
|131
|Back
|72
|6825 yards
|72.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6244 yards
|69.6
|Regular (W)
|72
|6244 yards
|74.6
|Front (W)
|72
|5505 yards
|70.6
|117
|Ladies
|72
|4565 yards
Scorecard for Ocean/Woods
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|444
|356
|526
|464
|186
|444
|397
|201
|544
|3562
|384
|452
|236
|376
|546
|454
|393
|185
|605
|3631
|7193
|Back M: 73.1/123
|434
|327
|507
|444
|161
|428
|388
|182
|517
|3388
|361
|421
|217
|356
|532
|424
|378
|165
|583
|3437
|6825
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|404
|296
|472
|378
|140
|369
|373
|162
|482
|3076
|336
|388
|177
|333
|501
|384
|346
|152
|524
|3141
|6217
|Front M: 69.2/117
|348
|260
|397
|339
|126
|333
|310
|136
|451
|2700
|306
|346
|121
|288
|476
|346
|307
|119
|496
|2805
|5505
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|295
|224
|397
|236
|103
|289
|241
|97
|353
|2235
|248
|317
|121
|222
|399
|307
|237
|119
|386
|2356
|4591
|Handicap
|14
|18
|8
|2
|10
|6
|12
|16
|4
|15
|3
|7
|13
|5
|1
|9
|17
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Oaks, JCB, VISA, DC, Diners, UC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
