Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Kanehide Kise Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7193 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7193 yards 74.0 131
Back 72 6825 yards 72.1 123
Regular 72 6244 yards 69.6
Regular (W) 72 6244 yards 74.6
Front (W) 72 5505 yards 70.6 117
Ladies 72 4565 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ocean/Woods
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 444 356 526 464 186 444 397 201 544 3562 384 452 236 376 546 454 393 185 605 3631 7193
Back M: 73.1/123 434 327 507 444 161 428 388 182 517 3388 361 421 217 356 532 424 378 165 583 3437 6825
Regular M: 70.7/121 404 296 472 378 140 369 373 162 482 3076 336 388 177 333 501 384 346 152 524 3141 6217
Front M: 69.2/117 348 260 397 339 126 333 310 136 451 2700 306 346 121 288 476 346 307 119 496 2805 5505
Ladies W: 66.9/109 295 224 397 236 103 289 241 97 353 2235 248 317 121 222 399 307 237 119 386 2356 4591
Handicap 14 18 8 2 10 6 12 16 4 15 3 7 13 5 1 9 17 11
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Oaks, JCB, VISA, DC, Diners, UC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort: #9
The Atta Terrace Golf Resort
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ginoza CC: #4
Ginoza Country Club
Ginoza, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bel Beach GC: #17
Bel Beach Golf Club
Motobu, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Deigo: #2
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanucha GC: #10
Kanucha Golf Course
Nago, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus: #6
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gushikawa Golf Club
Uruma, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me