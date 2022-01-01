Kushidake Golf Garden
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 58
Length 2814 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|58
|2814 yards
|RT
|58
|2720 yards
|58.7
|104
Scorecard for Kushidake Golf Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 57.6/102
|117
|254
|164
|107
|126
|151
|286
|105
|150
|1460
|124
|126
|145
|110
|250
|250
|143
|110
|110
|1368
|2828
|Regular W: 58.7/104
|110
|250
|160
|95
|120
|145
|280
|95
|140
|1395
|120
|120
|140
|105
|250
|250
|140
|95
|105
|1325
|2720
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|16
|10
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|29
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|29
|58
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout