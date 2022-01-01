Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

Kushidake Golf Garden

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Woodland
Par 58
Length 2814 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 58 2814 yards
RT 58 2720 yards 58.7 104
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 57.6/102 117 254 164 107 126 151 286 105 150 1460 124 126 145 110 250 250 143 110 110 1368 2828
Regular W: 58.7/104 110 250 160 95 120 145 280 95 140 1395 120 120 140 105 250 250 140 95 105 1325 2720
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 16 10 4 14 2 8 6 12 18
Par 3 4 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 29 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 3 29 58

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

