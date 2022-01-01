Higashinagoya Country Club - Aoi/Satuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6917 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Black
|72
|6917 yards
|73.4
|Champion/Black (W)
|72
|6917 yards
|80.8
|Back/Blue
|72
|6622 yards
|71.9
|Back/Blue (W)
|72
|6622 yards
|79.0
|Regular/White
|72
|6370 yards
|70.7
|Regular/White (W)
|72
|6370 yards
|77.5
|Front/Gold
|72
|5705 yards
|66.5
|Front/Gold (W)
|72
|5705 yards
|72.6
|Ladies/Red
|72
|5070 yards
Scorecard for Aoi/Satuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.2/123
|571
|183
|443
|320
|385
|193
|536
|384
|397
|3412
|500
|396
|187
|435
|600
|404
|202
|374
|407
|3505
|6917
|Blue M: 70.1/120
|554
|158
|425
|304
|373
|179
|516
|370
|386
|3265
|486
|377
|173
|416
|581
|387
|179
|361
|388
|3348
|6613
|White M: 67.4/117
|537
|139
|415
|289
|364
|165
|491
|360
|382
|3142
|474
|366
|161
|396
|559
|375
|161
|351
|371
|3214
|6356
|Red W: 69.4/119
|410
|126
|349
|273
|347
|134
|427
|349
|324
|2739
|401
|302
|136
|324
|434
|317
|144
|341
|354
|2753
|5492
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|15
|5
|13
|11
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|8
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX,DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, Visa, Diners, Mastercard, Joint, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout