Daiatami International Golf Club - Atami Course

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5984 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 5984 yards 70.2 119
Regular/A 72 5682 yards 68.1 115
Back/B 72 5665 yards
Regular/B 72 5364 yards
Ladies/A 72 5193 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/B 72 4875 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.2/119 309 470 185 462 322 327 171 319 375 2940 458 289 449 387 152 415 192 350 351 3043 5983
Regular M: 68.1/115 297 451 171 448 307 318 154 298 356 2800 444 280 434 373 142 356 183 331 339 2882 5682
Ladies W: 67.1/113 297 433 145 436 294 313 138 268 286 2610 410 273 330 349 134 342 153 253 339 2583 5193
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 8 14 2 18 6 12
Par 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

