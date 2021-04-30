Daiatami International Golf Club - Atami Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5984 yards
Slope 119
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|5984 yards
|70.2
|119
|Regular/A
|72
|5682 yards
|68.1
|115
|Back/B
|72
|5665 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5364 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5193 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|4875 yards
Scorecard for Atami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.2/119
|309
|470
|185
|462
|322
|327
|171
|319
|375
|2940
|458
|289
|449
|387
|152
|415
|192
|350
|351
|3043
|5983
|Regular M: 68.1/115
|297
|451
|171
|448
|307
|318
|154
|298
|356
|2800
|444
|280
|434
|373
|142
|356
|183
|331
|339
|2882
|5682
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|297
|433
|145
|436
|294
|313
|138
|268
|286
|2610
|410
|273
|330
|349
|134
|342
|153
|253
|339
|2583
|5193
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout