Izu Ohito Country Club - Hakone/Amagi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6854 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6854 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6437 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6123 yards
|70.7
|120
|White (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5853 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hakone - Amagi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|557
|452
|182
|548
|162
|357
|445
|395
|347
|3445
|396
|222
|520
|407
|359
|428
|187
|479
|411
|3409
|6854
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|533
|408
|165
|527
|139
|338
|415
|382
|335
|3242
|373
|185
|497
|397
|337
|390
|164
|464
|388
|3195
|6437
|White M: 70.7/120 W: 71.7/123
|506
|388
|150
|527
|139
|338
|394
|357
|316
|3115
|332
|159
|471
|371
|337
|390
|131
|454
|363
|3008
|6123
|Red W: 70.2/119
|395
|366
|150
|527
|139
|338
|394
|357
|316
|2982
|332
|159
|471
|371
|337
|390
|116
|454
|241
|2871
|5853
|Handicap
|1
|7
|17
|15
|9
|13
|11
|3
|5
|2
|8
|18
|16
|10
|14
|12
|4
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Pen A2/Pen Cross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, UC, JCB, VISA, AMEX, MASTER, Diners, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout