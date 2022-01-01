Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Ohito Country Club - Amagi/Fuji Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6837 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6401 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6013 yards 70.7 120
White (W) 72 6013 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5744 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Amagi - Fuji
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 396 222 520 407 359 428 187 479 411 3409 397 406 531 155 380 204 603 386 366 3428 6837
Blue M: 70.7/121 373 185 497 397 337 390 164 464 388 3195 384 375 520 138 343 174 583 362 327 3206 6401
White M: 70.7/120 W: 71.7/123 332 159 471 371 337 390 131 454 363 3008 369 343 487 121 343 139 548 362 293 3005 6013
Red W: 70.2/119 332 159 471 371 337 390 116 454 241 2871 247 343 487 121 343 129 548 362 293 2873 5744
Handicap 2 8 18 16 10 14 12 4 6 3 9 7 15 11 13 17 1 5
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Pen A2/Pen Cross Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, UC, JCB, VISA, AMEX, MASTER, Diners, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Daiatami International GC
Daiatami International Golf Club - Ohito Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Ohito CC - Fuji: #1
Izu Ohito Country Club - Fuji/Hakone Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Ohito CC - Hakone: #2
Izu Ohito Country Club - Hakone/Amagi Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiatami International GC
Daiatami International Golf Club - Atami Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Nirayama CC
Izu Nirayama Country Club - East/West Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Nirayama CC: Driving range
Izu Nirayama Country Club - West/Center Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Nirayama CC
Izu Nirayama Country Club - Center/East Course
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izu Skyline CC: #14
Izu Skyline Country Club
Izu, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujihakone CC
Fujihakone Country Club
Izunokuni, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishiatami GC
Nishiatami Golf Course
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atami GC: #5
Atami Golf Club
Atami, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ito CC: #6
Ito Country Club
Ito, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
KawanaFuji7.jpg
Articles
Kawana's Fuji Course: Japan's coastal resort gem
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me