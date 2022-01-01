Izu Ohito Country Club - Fuji/Hakone Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6873 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6873 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6448 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6120 yards
|70.0
|120
|White (W)
|72
|6120 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5855 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Fuji - Hakone
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|397
|406
|531
|155
|380
|204
|603
|386
|366
|3428
|557
|452
|182
|548
|162
|357
|445
|395
|347
|3445
|6873
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|384
|375
|520
|138
|343
|174
|583
|362
|327
|3206
|533
|408
|165
|527
|139
|338
|415
|382
|335
|3242
|6448
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|369
|343
|487
|121
|343
|139
|548
|362
|293
|3005
|506
|388
|150
|527
|139
|338
|394
|357
|316
|3115
|6120
|Red W: 70.2/119
|247
|343
|487
|121
|343
|129
|548
|362
|293
|2873
|395
|366
|150
|527
|139
|338
|394
|357
|316
|2982
|5855
|Handicap
|2
|8
|18
|10
|6
|16
|14
|12
|4
|1
|7
|17
|15
|9
|13
|11
|3
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Pen A2/Pen Cross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, UC, JCB, VISA, AMEX, MASTER, Diners, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Reviews
