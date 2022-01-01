Izu Skyline Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6753 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6407 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5405 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Izu Skyline Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|547
|186
|361
|383
|459
|498
|350
|202
|355
|3341
|191
|394
|503
|399
|552
|170
|350
|394
|459
|3412
|6753
|White M: 70.7/121
|547
|165
|343
|344
|445
|472
|322
|178
|337
|3153
|175
|379
|481
|386
|535
|156
|325
|381
|436
|3254
|6407
|Red W: 67.1/113
|461
|139
|268
|234
|361
|403
|299
|141
|285
|2591
|151
|325
|446
|306
|515
|133
|234
|333
|371
|2814
|5405
|Handicap
|5
|17
|3
|13
|7
|1
|15
|11
|9
|16
|18
|4
|2
|8
|12
|10
|14
|6
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, JCB, UC, VISA, DC, NICOS, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout