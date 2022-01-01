Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Izu Skyline Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6753 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6753 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6407 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5405 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izu Skyline Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 547 186 361 383 459 498 350 202 355 3341 191 394 503 399 552 170 350 394 459 3412 6753
White M: 70.7/121 547 165 343 344 445 472 322 178 337 3153 175 379 481 386 535 156 325 381 436 3254 6407
Red W: 67.1/113 461 139 268 234 361 403 299 141 285 2591 151 325 446 306 515 133 234 333 371 2814 5405
Handicap 5 17 3 13 7 1 15 11 9 16 18 4 2 8 12 10 14 6
Par 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ, JCB, UC, VISA, DC, NICOS, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

