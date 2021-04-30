Daiatami International Golf Club - Ohito Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6749 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6749 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/A
|72
|6400 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/B
|72
|6398 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6043 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5222 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|4863 yards
Scorecard for Ohito
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|428
|523
|192
|322
|441
|419
|189
|544
|446
|3504
|442
|155
|389
|481
|125
|472
|438
|209
|534
|3245
|6749
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|407
|503
|176
|299
|425
|406
|172
|532
|429
|3349
|424
|137
|366
|466
|111
|434
|419
|182
|512
|3051
|6400
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|341
|440
|161
|258
|302
|397
|154
|404
|335
|2792
|336
|95
|275
|391
|98
|358
|333
|159
|385
|2430
|5222
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout