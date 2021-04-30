Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6820 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6820 yards
|72.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6439 yards
|70.3
|121
|White
|72
|6014 yards
|68.7
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5313 yards
|69.1
|113
|Pink (W)
|72
|4777 yards
|66.8
|109
Scorecard for Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|386
|340
|525
|401
|202
|572
|375
|180
|440
|3421
|429
|389
|219
|528
|371
|378
|169
|556
|360
|3399
|6820
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|368
|325
|507
|381
|179
|538
|359
|161
|424
|3242
|404
|370
|195
|505
|344
|351
|153
|533
|342
|3197
|6439
|White M: 69.1/119
|339
|310
|470
|359
|160
|504
|340
|143
|406
|3031
|384
|351
|169
|478
|316
|319
|139
|510
|317
|2983
|6014
|Red W: 67.1/113
|303
|219
|445
|328
|147
|462
|292
|127
|341
|2664
|364
|288
|141
|428
|282
|287
|119
|445
|295
|2649
|5313
|Pink W: 66.9/109
|259
|219
|383
|278
|147
|462
|259
|107
|289
|2403
|337
|271
|103
|355
|245
|252
|119
|397
|295
|2374
|4777
|Handicap
|17
|5
|11
|7
|13
|1
|9
|15
|3
|4
|18
|8
|6
|10
|14
|12
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
