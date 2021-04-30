Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6820 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6820 yards 72.1 123
Blue 72 6439 yards 70.3 121
White 72 6014 yards 68.7 119
Red (W) 72 5313 yards 69.1 113
Pink (W) 72 4777 yards 66.8 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yokawa Inter Golf Club Mecha
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 386 340 525 401 202 572 375 180 440 3421 429 389 219 528 371 378 169 556 360 3399 6820
Blue M: 70.7/121 368 325 507 381 179 538 359 161 424 3242 404 370 195 505 344 351 153 533 342 3197 6439
White M: 69.1/119 339 310 470 359 160 504 340 143 406 3031 384 351 169 478 316 319 139 510 317 2983 6014
Red W: 67.1/113 303 219 445 328 147 462 292 127 341 2664 364 288 141 428 282 287 119 445 295 2649 5313
Pink W: 66.9/109 259 219 383 278 147 462 259 107 289 2403 337 271 103 355 245 252 119 397 295 2374 4777
Handicap 17 5 11 7 13 1 9 15 3 4 18 8 6 10 14 12 2 16
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Yokawa CC
Yokawa Country Club
Miki, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanko GC
Sanko Golf Club
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Arima
Taiheiyo Club Arima Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Rokko: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Rokko Course
Miki, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - East/West Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - South/East Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rotary GC - Old: #7
Rotary Golf Club - Old Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Okura
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Okura - West/South Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Tojo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Tojo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Royal Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Arima Royal GC
Arima Royal Golf Club - Noble Course
Kobe, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tojonomori63 CC - Ujo
Tojonomori63 Country Club - Ujo Course
Kato, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

