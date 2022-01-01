Hinatayama Kogen Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6343 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|6343 yards
|70.7
|121
Scorecard for Hinatayamakogen Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|400
|475
|379
|130
|475
|365
|170
|420
|340
|3154
|6343
|Red W: 67.1/113
|342
|410
|324
|120
|409
|309
|134
|360
|288
|2696
|5420
|Handicap
|7
|1
|13
|17
|9
|5
|15
|3
|11
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season April 8th - November 24th
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,100 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
