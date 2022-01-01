Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Hinatayama Kogen Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6343 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 72 6343 yards 70.7 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hinatayamakogen Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 70.7/121 400 475 379 130 475 365 170 420 340 3154 6343
Red W: 67.1/113 342 410 324 120 409 309 134 360 288 2696 5420
Handicap 7 1 13 17 9 5 15 3 11
Par 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season April 8th - November 24th

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,100 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

