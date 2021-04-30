Inabu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6838 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6838 yards
|72.5
|123
|White
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|6028 yards
|70.0
|118
|Red (W)
|72
|5543 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Inabu OGM Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|398
|527
|189
|402
|411
|559
|318
|195
|366
|3365
|381
|197
|388
|574
|404
|425
|179
|533
|392
|3473
|6838
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|377
|500
|172
|376
|389
|538
|292
|177
|343
|3164
|359
|177
|359
|553
|383
|397
|161
|515
|370
|3274
|6438
|Front M: 70.0/118
|355
|469
|156
|354
|360
|518
|277
|157
|311
|2957
|337
|153
|338
|522
|359
|371
|144
|495
|350
|3069
|6026
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|328
|445
|137
|313
|331
|491
|236
|138
|278
|2697
|317
|130
|317
|494
|331
|339
|121
|470
|327
|2846
|5543
|Handicap
|13
|5
|17
|7
|3
|1
|9
|15
|11
|16
|14
|12
|4
|8
|2
|18
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Peter Thomson (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, sandals prohibited
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout