Inabu Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6838 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6838 yards 72.5 123
White 72 6438 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 6028 yards 70.0 118
Red (W) 72 5543 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Inabu OGM Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 398 527 189 402 411 559 318 195 366 3365 381 197 388 574 404 425 179 533 392 3473 6838
Regular M: 70.7/121 377 500 172 376 389 538 292 177 343 3164 359 177 359 553 383 397 161 515 370 3274 6438
Front M: 70.0/118 355 469 156 354 360 518 277 157 311 2957 337 153 338 522 359 371 144 495 350 3069 6026
Ladies W: 70.2/119 328 445 137 313 331 491 236 138 278 2697 317 130 317 494 331 339 121 470 327 2846 5543
Handicap 13 5 17 7 3 1 9 15 11 16 14 12 4 8 2 18 6 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Peter Thomson (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Jeans, T-shirts, sneakers, sandals prohibited

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

